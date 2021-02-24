Local school boards announce attendance plans for basketball games

GHENT, WV (WVNS)–High school basketball is preparing to return to the Mountain State next week. The first game is scheduled to be played on Friday, March 5, 2021.

With limitations on attendance during football season, Fayette County Superintendent Gary Hough and Raleigh County Superintendent David Price, said they are doing everything they can during basketball season to keep everyone safe.

“They aren’t going to be able to come into games and stay and watch another game other than their child’s game. They will be asked to leave at the end of the game I know that’s the tough thing,” Hough said.

“We’re wanting to make sure that parents and families have the opportunity to attend games and we’re going to limit it to that at first,” Price said.

Both Hough and Price said if parents have any questions on attending a basketball game, reach out to the individual high school for more guidelines.

Summers County will follow the guidelines set in place by the WVSSAC, and will start with immediate family allowed to attend games.

McDowell County will follow the County Alert System. If they are in green, yellow or gold, parents, immediate household members, and grandparents will be allowed at games. If they go into orange, only parents are allowed to attend. If they fall into red, athletics stop completely. The McDowell County Board of Education has yet to decide a number of attendees allowed per player.

Mercer County Schools announced their plan for for crowd size. They will determine how many people are allowed at games depending on what color the county is in on Fridays. Home teams in the green will receive six tickers per athlete, the yellow will receive four tickets, gold will receive two tickets, no tickets will be given if the county is in the orange or red. For visiting teams, four tickets will be given if in green, two tickets if in yellow or gold, zero tickets if in orange, and no practice or games if in red.

Only people with tickets will be allowed to attend. No passes will be honored. Tickets will be distributed by scheduled events and game. Each ticket is for one game.

Mercer County Schools announced the school principal will calculate the maximum capacity of the gym to insure at least six feet of physical distancing between people, family groups may sit closer than six feet. If maximum capacity cannot be maintained in between games or events, the gym will be cleared in preparation for the new game. Mask wearing is mandatory. Anyone refusing to wear a mask will be asked to leave.