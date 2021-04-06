Local school boards remind students to take precautions as COVID-19 pandemic continues

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Around this time of the year many students enjoy spring break.

While students in Fayette County don’t have a traditional spring break, they still get a four day weekend for Easter.

Superintendent Gary Hough, said this doesn’t make COVID-19 precautions any less important with numbers increasing across the state.

“I think one of our main concerns right now is the variants appearance in the area, it’s caused the spread to be greater,” Hough said. “In winter, we seem to be a little more cooped up. I’m hoping in the spring time that will help to be able to be outside a little bit.”

Not taking proper COVID-19 precautions can mean schools have to shift to remote learning temporarily. This week marks the second week Midland Trail will be on remote learning.

“It has to do with the amount of students we have in a quarantine format, the amount of cases we had,” Hough said. “We use a figure of 20% of student population or above is in quarantine mode, that’s when we move that school to remote.”

Hough said there is not an outbreak at Midland Trail. He reminds students they are doing all the necessary precautions to hopefully provide a normal end to the school year.

“It’s important that they really think about where they are at and what they are doing with their friends and how they are interacting. So they control that a little bit so it doesn’t get out of control on us again,” Hough said.

Hough said as long as numbers continue to decrease, he is hopeful Midland Trail will be back open next week, or even later this week.