Local school bus driver discusses kids heading back to school

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Local bus drivers were able to pick up kids in the morning on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 for the first day back in schools. Bus driver, Jacky Powell, said they were not picking up as many kids as they were this time last year because of the virtual school option. Powell said they are following other safety protocols as kids get on and off the school bus.

“Glad to be back at work to be honest. A lot of protocols to follow- mask up, load them from back to front instead of front to back,” Powell said.

Powell said it was nice to see kids back on the bus Monday.