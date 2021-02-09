Local school counselor provides tips for first time FAFSA filers

HICO, WV (WVNS) — If you are a senior in high school, there is still time to fill out the FAFSA to receive financial aid in college.

For parents who might be filling out this form for the first time, it can be a daunting task. The key is to file early and make sure all of the proper documentation is at your fingertips. Christina Persinger, a local school counselor, said it does not take that long to complete.

“cfwv.com. And it will give you a list of all the information that you need to have ready to complete your FAFSA,” Persinger said. “But of course you’ll need 2019 tax information, social security number, birth dates, address, telephone numbers just some basic information.”

The deadline to file your FAFSA is March 1, 2021.