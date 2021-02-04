Local school counselors helping students through changes brought on by pandemic

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — This week is National School Counselors Week, and here at 59 News, we are celebrating all those who work so hard in the classroom.

PikeView Middle School Counselor, Dan Turner, said his students are the reason he goes to work each day. Turner said with the pandemic, how he helps students is different everyday, but he is committed to helping each and every kid. He said he helps a lot of students who are struggling with everyday life, school and falling behind.

“As a matter of fact, we have some that are very stressed about that and worrisome about that. Because their grades are not where they normally are. For example, honor roll students are not making the grades they normally do. Some are even failing and in that regard, we just have to follow up with them and come up with failure contracts to try to get them to improve those grade averages,” said Turner.



He said other concerns from students are about grades, peer pressure, and loneliness. Turner said being able to help these students who are experiencing school and learning like never before, takes the entire school community.