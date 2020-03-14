Local school districts implement feeding programs during closure

West Virginia (WVNS) – Local school districts are busy putting plans in place to make sure students are fed while classes are temporarily out of session. Below are the districts that have put plans in place thus far:

RALEIGH COUNTY: Raleigh County Schools Student Feeding Program will start on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 and will occur daily during the school closure mandate. All schools will be offering a drive through parent pick-up Grab & Go Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in front of the school.

To be eligible for Grab & Go breakfast and lunch, students must be present and enrolled in Raleigh County in grades Pre- kindergarten through 12th grade.

WYOMING COUNTY: The Wyoming County Board of Education announced bus drivers will be delivering lunches and next day breakfasts to students while on their bus routes, beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Buses will leave the schools around 10 a.m. and deliver until 1:30 p.m. Be sure to call the school to arrange delivery. Meals can also be picked up from schools beginning at 10 in the morning.

GREENBRIER COUNTY: Greenbrier County Schools will provide meals for students to pick up at each school from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. each weekday (excluding spring break). Information on additional meal distribution efforts is forthcoming.

FAYETTE COUNTY: Fayette County Schools will offer free, bagged breakfasts and lunches on Mondays and Fridays. Those can be picked up between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. at New River Intermediate, Fayetteville PK8, Midland Trail High, Meadow Bridge Elementary & High, Valley PK8.

