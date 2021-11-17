Local school sees increased security after student makes threat on social media

MERCER CO., WV. (WVNS) — When students at PikeView High School arrived at school Wednesday, they were greeted with extra security measures in response to a social media threat. While the threat was investigated fully and found to be not credible, the school took measures to reassure students and parents.

According to the CDC, 7% of all high school students in the U.S. are threatened with violence from a weapon. This is a fact administrators at PikeView High take seriously, even if threats about the school or its students are exaggerated on social media and later found to be nonexistent. PikeView High School Principal, Anna Lilly said social media has added a new challenge in regard to school threats.

“Social media can be a challenge for sure, especially when false information is relayed and rumors get spread, and information gets twisted and contorted and changes from each person to the next person. It can definitely be a challenge,” Lilly said.



Despite social media’s involvement in the situation at PikeView, the school responded with police presence, stayed extra vigilant and had councilors on stand-by. School counselor Megan Webber said she spent Tuesday talking with students to help calm their fears and provide reassurances, something the school has as part of their response plan.

Principal Lilly said she loves her school and her students, and protecting them from threats, or helping them cope with perceived threats, is an aspect of her job she takes seriously. She hopes her measures on Wednesday will help with fears from her students and their parents if or when future threats are made in the future.

Concerned parents, looking for more information on what the school does regarding threats or the response plan, are encouraged to reach out to Principal Lilly or her staff. The best way is by phone at 304-384-7586. Another way for parents and students to reach out is through schoology accounts.



Students needing extra help processing or simply wanting to talk, are encouraged to reach out to school counselors during this time.