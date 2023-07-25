UNION, WV (WVNS) – A unique, new resource was made available for students in our area.

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, The Willow Bend Agricultural Innovation Center, Incorporated announced the lease of a 239-acre farm outside of Union.

The farm, which was formerly owned by WVU, will be home to sheep and cattle and will play a critical role in the agricultural programs of Greenbrier, Monroe and Summers County Schools.

Organization President Bill Shifflet said the farm will help the next generation of West Virginia farmers learn about the most cutting-edge techniques in the agriculture field.

Greenbrier County is number one in the number of cattle in this state. Monroe County is usually tied for number two, so agriculture has been, and will be a huge economic driver of the Greenbrier Valley. We want to do things to help producers keep it going and sustain, and do it in a proper way that is good for the earth. Willow Bend Agricultural Innovation Center, Inc. President Bill Shiflet

The agriculture programs will use the farm to show students everything that goes into farming from both agricultural and business perspectives.

Shiflet said the farm will also be used to experiment with new agricultural strategies like regenerative farming.

“(Regenerative farming is when you) graze the grass in a way that cattle do not graze on it more than seven days, so it has a chance to regrow,” Shiflet explained. “So you’re moving (the cattle) all the time, so instead of using 50% of our pasture like most of us do, it can increase the production to use 90% of our grass so it grows back.”

School leaders were extremely excited about what the farm will offer their students.

“We want to sustain being number one and number two in the state as far as cattle production. It is so much a part of our culture and way of life,” Superintendent of Greenbrier County Schools Jeff Bryant said.

“This is bigger than just farming,” said Superintendent of Monroe County Schools Joetta Basile. “It’s an opportunity to teach the students what community means and taking care of your community.”

James Monroe High School Agricultural Program Teacher Shawn Hill told 59News that learning from textbooks and talking in the classroom is great, but when it comes to learning about agriculture, there is truly nothing that can replace being out there in the field with the cattle.

“You can talk about it, you can show pictures and videos, but until you actually are standing with the animals, working with the animals, or on the farm-that’s the real learning experience,” said Hill.