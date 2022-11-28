BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — From big box stores to small businesses, hundreds of thousands of deals are on offer for shoppers to take advantage of.

First coined back in 2005, Cyber Monday has grown in popularity every year.

This year’s Cyber Monday is expected to be one of the biggest ever and shoppers could not be more excited.

“Cyber Monday, it’s hard to go wrong,” said Ben Katko. “If you’re looking for a good deal, you know they’re coming on Cyber Monday. So it’s kind of hard for me to say, ‘Yeah I’m definitely going to get back in the store, but today, today is a great shopping day, definitely to be online.'”

While there are many deals to choose from, not everything will cost less to purchase, but many shoppers aren’t so easily discouraged.

“Things are more expensive, they just are,” said Katko. “And you might have to look a little bit harder and that might be online or in person, but today, I’ve noticed in my inbox a lot of really great deals and that hasn’t stopped me from one, shopping in person, but definitely two, online.”

However, Cyber Monday is not for everyone.

“It’s just, I tend to buy local and retail and I prefer to go in and look at stuff,” said Joe Arnold. “I came out of the computer industry, helped build what we’re doing now but actually prefer to buy small, local, from local manufacturers.”

Cyber Monday in 2020 was the largest shopping day in U-S History with over $10 billion in online spending, a number that could be challenged in 2022.