Local ski resorts urge people to practice safety while riding ski lifts

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – After a video surfaced of a young girl falling off a ski lift, local resorts are urging people to pay special attention to safety.

Tom Wagner is the Executive Director at Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County. He said responsibility for staying safe on the lift falls into the hands of the skier.

“Make sure that you’re sitting in the chair, sitting back in the chair with the restraining bar down and you don’t want to horseplay,” Wagner said. “On every chair lift, you’re going to be up in the air and, unfortunately, horseplay is what causes a lot of accidents.”

Wagner said you should leave the bar down until you see the sign telling you to lift it. He added the lifts at Winterplace Ski Resort are inspected daily before the resort opens.