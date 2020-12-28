Local solid waste authority offers way to recycle Christmas trees

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Now that Christmas has come and gone, many are taking down the decorations. Most of it ends up in the attic or basement until next year.

But what about real Christmas trees? Those cannot be thrown downstairs until next Christmas.

Sherrie Hunter with the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority said real trees can be recycled.

“Bring it to the landfill, tell the weigh master that you want to recycle their Christmas tree. It’s not going to have any decorations on it. No flocking, no tinsel, no garland. You take it to the mulch pile,” Hunter explained

Hunter said once the tree has been ground into mulch, the individuals usually take the mulch back with them to use in their yard. She said it is a cool way to do something good for the environment as well as save you some money.

Hunter said the landfill is accepting trees through the end of January.



