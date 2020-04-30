Local store hosting lunch for first responders in Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Wyoming County business will hold a catered lunch for local first responders.

Pineville Wholesale Carpets is collaborating with the owner of Tarbilly’s to host a Barbecue on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Hot dogs and hamburgers are on the menu! Everyone from law enforcement officers to nursing home and hospital workers may take food to go.

Craig Rhodes is the Co-Owner of the store. He said it is an honor to be able to do something nice for those on the frontlines of this pandemic.

“We were able to stay open during this pandemic, and thanks to those guys out there fighting, we just want to show our appreciation to the community,” Rhodes explained.

The bbq will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of Pineville Wholesale Carpets on Saturday.