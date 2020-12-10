Local students dedicate Christmas tree to fallen Charleston Police Officer

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Every year, the students at the Academy of Career and Technology (ACT) in Beckley host a Christmas tree decorating contest. One class decided to decorate their tree for a local hero.

On December 3, 2020, Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson died in the line of duty. After hearing about this tragedy, students in the law and public safety class at ACT wanted to honor Johnson’s legacy.

“It was in honor of Cassie Johnson and all of the fallen first responders, and it is to honor all of the fallen first responders and their legacies, and for tribute to them,” Jessica York, a law and public safety student at ACT said.

York and her class worked on the tree for three hours. She said she hopes the community will help spread some cheer throughout the community through this difficult time.

“I hope they take away how heroic it really takes officers to go out and not know if they are going to make it home or not,” York continued.

Principal of the school, Charles Pack, said this is a time when first responders need support and this was a way the class can show them support.

“They just came with the desire to honor first responders, and they brain stormed and found a way they can honor them in their own way,” Pack said.

Usually the lobby is filled with people judging the trees; however, due to the pandemic, that will not be happening this year. Organizers said they plan on holding a virtual event.