Local tax accountant warns of non-COVID-19 related tax scams

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– During the COVID-19 pandemic, scams have flooded social media pages and are becoming difficult to avoid. As we enter tax season, more scams are coming to light.

Tony Martin is a tax accountant at T R Tax. He said social security administration scams are one of the many scams people should look out for when filing your taxes.

“The most common one that we are hearing about right now is going to be the social security administration scams. That’s when you receive one of those phone calls saying that your social security number is going to be suspended,” Martin said.

If you receive a call from the “IRS” saying your social security will be suspended.

“Just hang up the phone. If you have any concerns contact your local social security office and verify that they are trying to get in touch with you,” Martin continued.

Martin also said to keep an eye out for identity theft relating to unemployment. He said if you are a victim of identity theft to contact Workforce West Virginia.

He also wants people to watch out for W2’s for places you have never worked for. Martin also provided tips on what to do if you were a victim of the identity theft.

“The first thing you want to do, is to put a freeze on your account, the second thing you want to do is to contact your local law enforcement agency and file an complaint. In a lot of cases there is nothing law enforcement can do on a lot of these scams because the operators are from other countries,” Martin stated.

Martin said in most cases where you are a victim of fraud, the only thing you would have to do is file your taxes by mail.

Martin said this year the Internal Revenue Service has a program for people to enroll in due to the increase of fraud this year. The program will allow you to receive a pin and when you go to file your taxes you would not be able to file without using that pin.