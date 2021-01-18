Local teacher prepares for students to return to classroom

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, January 19, 2021 students will be back in the classroom for the first time since before Christmas. Many counties in the Mountain State decided to continue with the blended learning plan.

Angela Sellards is a teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle School. She said while she is excited to have her students back, they have to take the necessary precautions.

“We’ve got arrows up in our hallways for directions,” Sellards said. “We also release classes at scattered times so that all the students aren’t in the hallways at the same time and just social distancing.”

All schools in the Mountain state require students to wear a face mask. Sellards said having the blended learning plan also helps with social distancing. The COVID-19 pandemic affected the entire school year, but teachers will still help students stay safe in school.

“Just reviewing with the students the first day or couple days just the washing of our hands,” Sellards said. “Using the hand sanitizer when we come into the rooms or exit the rooms.”