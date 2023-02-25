BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As February comes to an end, many organizations are celebrating Black History Month in their own special way.

The Raleigh County NAACP honored two local school teachers by giving them the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Living Legends award.

Thomas and Joyce Parham have taught for over 50 years, Thomas in Wyoming and Raleigh Counties and Joyce in Wyoming, Raleigh, and Mercer Counties.

Thomas Parham said he and his wife have enjoyed a lifetime of giving back to the community and helping their students become better people.

“We tried to teach the children to reach and do what they can to become productive members of society,” said Parham. “That’s what it’s all about.”

In addition to teaching, Parham was also the head baseball coach at Woodrow Wilson High School for over 20 years and has the baseball field at the school named after him.