Local theater group presents Motown Revue

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you enjoy live music, there’s an upcoming concert you don’t want to miss.

HGTA Theater productions is putting on a Motown Review at the Raleigh Playhouse. Performers will pay tribute to iconic artists like The Temptations, Stevie Wonder and the Supremes.

Crystal Tucker, Director of HGTA Theater Group. She said the performance is a great way to surround yourself with family friendly music.

“We pride ourselves at HGTA with doing productions that you can bring your grandmother to and your granddaughter so when they come in they should just expect to have a good time listening to some great Motown songs,” said Tucker.

Tickets are ten dollars. You can enjoy live music Friday at 7p.m., Saturday at 2p.m. and again at 6p.m.

For tickets, call 304-921-6079 or 304-860-7195. You can also email hgtatheatergroup@gmail.com.