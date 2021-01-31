Local Tow Truck driver talks about his day-to-day operations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Joseph Ramsey is a Rollback Driver for Glen’s Towing in Beckley. Ramsey’s driven for the company for almost four years.

On Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, he received a call about a car with a flat tire stuck on I-64.

“We have AAA and we do cash calls, so we have calls some days. Sometimes it’s slow and sometimes it’s not,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey said during the winter months, he receives more calls. However, with Sunday’s snow and the roads being cleared throughout the day, he did not receive his first call until close to noon.

“Probably more so in the winter because there is a lot more wrecks because it gets bad in the winter,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey said the scariest part of the job is working on the side of a highway.

“It is definitely scary sometimes, you gotta keep your eyes at the cars coming at you. I’ve been told that since day one that you really have to pay attention to the stuff that is coming at at you,” Ramsey continued.

After he finished his call, he headed back in the truck, filled out some paperwork, and lastly…

“I just wanted to let you know I dropped, and I am heading back,” Ramsey said over the radio.