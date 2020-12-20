Local tree farm owner wants to give away Christmas trees on his last day of business

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– One Raleigh County man is finding a way to help families in need this Christmas.

David Absher owns a Christmas tree farm in Raleigh County. This year, he decided to give away trees for free on the last day of business.

He said there will be no limit on how many trees somebody can pick out. Absher said he came up with the idea after a customer paid for another person’s tree which created a pay it forward effect.

“What kind of inspired me to do this if that is the word I should use, I had a Christmas that brought a tree and when he brought his tree, he handed me a more money , and said I really want to pay for the next person’s tree. So I thought that was really nice,” Absher said.

Absher’s tree farm will be open Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. or until he runs out of trees. You can find him in the parking lot of the Beckley Plaza Mall.