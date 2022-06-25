BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Local vendors hosted a Wellness Fair with a goal of prioritizing you in Raleigh County on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Vendors in the Raleigh County community came together to share what they have to offer with the community. The fair had seven different vendors, K-Fit Boutique Fitness, Beckley Blend

Arukah Touch, Harvey Aesthetics, Doterra Essential Oils, Evolve Fitness and Merchants Deli. People were treated to free fitness classes as well as having the chance to ask questions and learn more about each business.

Kate Fry, the Owner of K-Fit, said she saw a need for wellness in Southern West Virginia and wanted to make sure people knew what resources they had in the area.

“Dedicating time to you, taking self care and taking advantage of the local wellness providers that are awesome. We have a good multitude of people here now in Southern West Virginia. The goal is to take care of you, feel your best because that is when you can do your best,” Fry said.

You can check out their websites for more information.