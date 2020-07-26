Local veteran organizes 22 mile walk to bring awareness to veteran suicide

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS)– According to the latest Veterans Affairs report, 22 veterans die by suicide a day.

Army veteran Brad McDaniel said thoughts of suicide often coincide with veterans who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and traumatic brain injuries.

To raise awareness McDaniels organized a “Ruck 22 WV March” on September 5th, 2020.

He will walk 22 miles from the National Guard Armory in Glen Jean to the football field at Shady Spring High School.

“22 is the good number you know that’s 22 Veterans a day,” McDaniel said. “All monetary proceeds that I raise from this event are going to go to Mission 22, which is a non-profit organization devoted to helping Veterans that struggle with Post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury. So 22 miles just seemed like the number to do.”

Local law enforcement agencies including the Raleigh and Fayette County Sheriff’s Departments along with West Virginia State Police will support the cause by helping with traffic control.

“That’s a huge huge thing to have that support to help with traffic to help with getting the word out,” McDaniel said. “A lot of law enforcement in the area are former military themselves a lot of guys that know about the Freedom Flag out here are former military themselves so to have that support is huge.”

If you can’t physically participate in the march, McDaniel asks that you donate either 22 exact items or 22 pounds of items to help struggling veterans.

“Definitely veterans, homeless veterans are in need of hygiene items, like clothing, socks, under shirts, anything like that but hygiene items is definitely a needed thing right now,” McDaniel said.

McDaniels is currently looking for sponsors for the event. The Ruck 22 WV event will start early on September 5, 2020 at 4 .m. For more details on the event you can visit Ruck 22 Facebook.