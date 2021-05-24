Local veterinarian warns of tick season across two Virginias

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — It is tick season and those bugs are out in full force. Dr. Gary Brown, a veterinarian in Princeton, said ticks carry all kinds of diseases, like Lyme Disease, that can affect both people and animals.

Dr. Brown said with the mild winter and temperatures quickly heating up, anyone or anything could be a victim of ticks.

“We have a multitude of ticks in different varieties. West Virginia just happens to be and in Virginia, the entire state is covered,” said Dr. Brown.

Dr. Brown said the best way to avoid ticks this season is to manage your lawn and always check yourself and animals after spending time outside. He said there are over-the-counter flea and tick prevention medications for your four legged friends. Dr. Brown said if you find a tick embedded inside you or your animal, pull off as much as you can and clean with an antibacterial soap.