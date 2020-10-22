Scholarship money up for grabs with annual essay contest from local VFW

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — For any students looking for some scholarship money, a local veterans organization is encouraging them to participate in an annual essay contest.

A patriot’s pen written essay is offered by VFW Auxillary 4326 in Sophia for middle school aged students. High schoolers can also submit an audio essay for a Voice of Democracy contest.

President Crystal Warner said submitting an essay can lead to scholarships and bigger opportunities down the road.

“Compete locally, then it goes to the district… [then] on a state level. The winner wins a full in-state tuition scholarship,” Warner said. “The state winner goes to nationals to compete.”

The essay deadline is November 15, 2020. Submissions can be emailed at crystalsluv2u@yahoo.com or call (304) 640-5379 for more information.

