Local woman battles pain from degenerative discs during COVID-19 shutdown

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Imagine being in so much pain some days, you cannot even get out of bed.

That is what Cindy Worley constantly deals with.

At the end of 2019, Worley’s degenerative discs in her back flared up worse then she has ever experienced. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her treatment was delayed. She tried many alternatives while waiting for relief, but nothing worked.

“And then I finally started getting treatment by that time there was a line of people, everybody was waiting to get treatment and so you just got in line and so it was November before I actually started getting treatment that was effective for my back,” Worley said.

Worley was always very active, whether it was walking her dogs or even volunteering in her community, but her back pain changed all that, preventing her from doing the things she loved.

“I can’t even go to the grocery store because it hurts,” Worley said. “Unless it’s a really tiny store and they don’t mind me sitting on their floor once in a while I can’t do much of anything. I do a lot of volunteer work and if I can sit down and do it that’s fine.”

After many long months of waiting during the pandemic, Worley finally has an appointment to begin treatment.

“First time I’m able to actually walk the dog, I don’t know who will be more excited, me or the dog,” Worley said. “And the first time I’m able to go grocery shopping it will be fun, usually that was a chore but I’ll enjoy going into the grocery store