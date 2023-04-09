BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An incredible woman celebrated her 104th birthday in Beckley on Saturday, April 8th.

Arbutus Clay was born in 1919 in Beckley and has lived in Raleigh County her entire life.

She worked as a teacher for 35 years, with her career starting when she filled in for deployed men during World War II.

During her time teaching, she often taught in one and two-room schools.

Despite her age, she still mows her own lawn and shops for her own groceries.

Clay said there isn’t really a secret to her long life.

“Not much of a secret,” said Clay. “Just have to live right, eat right, exercise. Stay active. If you don’t get up and move, you’re gonna lose it.”

Since turning 21, Clay has cast her vote in every single election she has been eligible to vote in.