Local woman giving back to family after years of service in medical field

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Forty-six years ago, Gilda Cary entered the medical field hoping to help others. Gilda and her husband opened up an ambulance business where she worked as a paramedic. Because of her years of service, her daughter, Nicole, thought she was the perfect person to be considered a remarkable woman.

Gilda said being named a remarkable woman was a complete surprise to her.

“I couldn’t believe she did that. But I thought well that is an honor,” Gilda said.

Gilda’s husband passed away in 2019 before the pandemic hit and Nicole and her kids stepped up to help get Gilda get through the difficult time.

“This past year has been really rough. I had to quit my cleaning business, quit going to college because they kicked us out, and I have three kids but my daughters they stay with my mom all the time cause ever since my dad passed away that’s where they need to be,” Nicole said.

Nicole said her mother is always willing to give back and help everyone, no matter their situation

“My mom will give everyone in her life way more than she has ever given herself,” Nicole said. “She’s not the woman going to get pedicures and massages, she doesn’t take vacations. She does not take ‘me time,’ I’ve never seen the woman take a ‘me time.'”

Since retiring from the medical field, Gilda continues to give back to her community by donating money to local organizations and cooking and cleaning for a local church to help them prepare for funerals.