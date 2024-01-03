WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – A bartender’s normal nightly shift goes sideways when the unexpected happens.

Route 60 American Grill and Bar is a roadside eatery with all of the works. Burgers, fries and a young hero.

Cassidi Boggs has been working at Route 60 for a little over a year. On December 28th, she had just gotten off of her bartending shift when disaster struck.

“They all started screaming ‘help’, ‘help’. And I noticed that he was choking at the bar. So I just came over and started doing the heimlich maneuver on him,” said Boggs.

Boggs remembered her training from high school and came up behind the man. She said the regular is a large man who easily doubled her size. She was able to use her body weight to dislodge the burger.

59News asked Boggs what was going through her head during the incident.

“Not much really. I just kind of, I was sitting where he’s sitting and I kind of just walked over here and did it. It was kind of like it was a habit,” said Boggs.

Boggs says the choking man is a regular and said he owes her a drink, or a few!

“He said the next time he saw me, if I was off, he’d buy me shots!” Boggs joked.

Boggs is 22 years old and already has plans in place to become a registered nurse. She adds that this rescue will definitely be going into her medical resume.