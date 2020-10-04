Local woman opens up pet grooming clinic on wheels

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- Dog owners in Raleigh County have a new way to groom their pets.

Barks and Bubbles Mobile Grooming aims to provide different services to your furry four-legged best friends- on wheels!

Owner and groomer Lesley Weiss said she became inspired to start the business after hearing from a friend in Greenbrier County. Weiss said this service on wheels serves to help so many people in Raleigh, Mercer, and Summers Counties.

“Those who can’t get out, dogs who get nervous riding in vehicles, you know anything that might upset the dog. Everybody’s happier at home so if we can keep them there then we’ll try to do that,” Weiss said.

You can call or text Weiss at (304)-661-0690 to set up an appointment.