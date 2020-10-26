Local woman receives national award after decades of dedication

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One West Virginia native received an award for her hard work and dedication. Cristy Jones received the 2020 USDA Farm Service Agency Administrators Award for Non-Supervisor of the Year. She received this award because of her service and dedication to farmers across West Virginia. Jones did many projects for West Virginia farmers.

Jones said she was surprised when she received the award after working for the agency for 30 years.

“So, I have been very blessed to have been given this position and been able to work with our local farmers for several years. It’s nice to you know been able to give back,” Jones said.

Her boss nominated her for the award and her nomination was sent to Washington D.C. for the final approval.