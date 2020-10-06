Local woman spreads “Pink Love” through survival story

GLEN MORGAN, WV (WVNS) — Pamela Lusk-Lilly endured a fight like no other. What she thought would be a routine pap-smear and mammogram, turned into devastating news for Lilly and her family.

“The phone rang and it was a night that it had snowed and it was cold in December,” Lilly said. “My son thought it was the school calling for a two hour delay and oh, how I wish it would have been. But, it was my doctor and he was calling to tell me that I was going to have to have further testing.”

Lilly said her doctor found two tumors in her left breast and pre-cancerous cells on her cervix. She was later diagnosed with not only breast cancer, but cervical cancer as well.

“When you get a call like that, you just don’t know what to do,” Lilly said. “You don’t know what to think. You don’t know how bad it is. What stage it is. If its spread. If it’s in a contained area.”

In February of this year, Lilly started treatment for her cancer. That treatment included a total of six chemo treatments, one every three weeks for 18 weeks.

Just last week, Lilly had another procedure.

“I had a hysterectomy September 30th, last Wednesday,” Lilly said.

Through Facebook, Lilly made a new connection; someone who turned out to be one of her biggest supporters. That person is Sherry Smith.

“I saw on Facebook she was going to have to go back and forth to Huntington for 16 straight treatments,” Sherry Smith said. “The Lord spoke to me and He said ‘you need to do something.’ I thought, well I could write her a check or I could send her cash, but He said that’s not good enough. He said I want you to go back and forth to Huntington with her every day that you can. And that’s what I did. But I’m not the blessing, she’s the blessing. Her faith has been unshakable and she’s really been a blessing to me.”

The pair did not know each other before Lilly’s diagnosis.

“She was just trying to help me and I didn’t even know her,” Lilly said.

Lilly’s breast cancer is now in remission, but she is still waiting on her hysterectomy results.