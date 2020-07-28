Local woman wins first place in national veteran creative arts festival

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – After serving with the United States Marine Corp and the U.S. Navy, Terri Eanes now hangs handmaid artwork next to military honor certificates on her walls.

“The diamond dots is the latest of my string of creations,” Eanes laughed.

A creation that earned her national recognition. After winning a local competition through the Beckley VA creative arts therapy program, she became the first person from the Beckley VA to win the national competition with a portrait she made of Jesus.

“I was jumping up and down, I yelled, I was thrilled!” Eanes recalled. “I kinda consider that the icing on the cake as far as craft goes.”

Terri said she finds comfort in crafting. It not only allows her to create portraits of her favorite subjects to relax and cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, but to also express emotions about issues close to her heart, like sexual assault in the armed forces.

“My mind is always running into overdrive. Consequently, I would get migraines or tension headaches. When I do these crafts and feel that I can let go and focus, razor sharp focus when putting it together. I created a mosaic face of woman with tape over her mouth, a camouflaged chin, and a cross on her forehead,” Terri pointed out. “The silver tape over the mouth is because you don’t tell what’s happened in the service, you know they expect you to keep quiet. And up here is the cross and that shows that I’ve got Jesus in my life and he will protect me.”

There were more than 7,000 entries from 120 VA centers nationwide. Depending on the pandemic, she will be able to travel to St. Petersburg, Florida to showcase her work.