PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) — Several days after a blessing box was destroyed in Pipestem, a new one takes its place.

Pipestem native Jim Faris is a wood craftsman who felt it was important to have another box so those in need can still get help.

The new box is larger than the old one, close to double in size according to Faris.

Faris says there is one remaining piece he needs to add to the box.

Below the sign saying “Blessing Box” will read “Please be kind, leave some behind.”