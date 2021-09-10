Local woodworkers create beauty out of nature

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — A local wood carving duo is stirring up dust at the Summit. Travis Crook with the Mason Dixon Boys creates a masterpiece with just a chainsaw and a piece of wood.

Just about anything you can think of can be made by the Mason Dixon Boys. The artists out are out of Raleigh and Summers Counties. The Mason Dixon Boys have been in business for four years now. Crook said it all started with a need to feed his family and it bloomed from there.

“We can carve about anything. If anyone asks, we can attempt to try it. We have certain carvings that sell better than others. Bears, eagles, owls, moonshine jugs, mushrooms all those things there that people ask for over and over that we have a set piece that we carve. Those move pretty well and we also have the custom pieces where someone will call and say hey can you carve this specific thing and put those details in it. We love those,” said Crooks.



Crook said they will be at the Summit all weekend carving anything and everything they can. He said wood carving is a special skill that is unlike any other.