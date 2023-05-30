BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — An honored veteran in Raleigh County reportedly passed away on May 26, 2023.

Reverend Roy E. Shrewsbury, 98, of Beaver, passed away in his home surrounded by his family.

Roy served in the 36th Texas Infantry Division during World War II where he received two Purple Hearts, three Bronze Stars and multiple campaign ribbons as he served his country as a Staff Sergeant in North Africa, Italy and France.

Visitation for family and friends will be at Spoken Word Tabernacle, 100 Scott Ridge Road, Beaver, WV, on Friday, June 2nd, 2023, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Services will be at Spoken Word Tabernacle on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023, at 11am. A military burial service will be at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Prosperity, WV.