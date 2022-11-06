WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The sound of fish splashing and kids laughing with glee filled the air of Rachel Ann Farms and Wedding Venue.

Located in Saulsville and owned and operated by Rachel and John Morgan, the venue invited local kids out to fish.

As part of the event, John Morgan brought several hundred pounds of fresh trout to populate the pond.

“Well (we wanted to) just give them a sense of community and that we can all get together and enjoy ourselves and not really have to pay anything,’ said Rachel Morgan. “Everything is free so you just come here and have fun.”

The kids and families who came out got free dinner and a shows, as the trout they caught were fileted to take home.

Kevin Hedinger volunteered his time and culinary skills to bring smiles and full bellies to those who came out.

“It’s really nice for somebody to do this for kids in the community ’cause there’s really not a lot down here for kids to do and it’s great to get them into fishing and things like outdoor stuff,” said Hedinger.

Several local organizations joined in, such as Students Against Destructive Decisions. Wyoming County Resource Center provided free spaghetti lunch and a number of gift prizes given out to kids who participated in the event.