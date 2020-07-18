Locals shoppers react to face mask requirements in stores

Shoppers wear face masks to protect against the coronavirus outbreak as they do their weekend shopping at a supermarket in London, Friday, April 17, 2020. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– This week major retailers like Walmart, Kroger, and Go-Mart announced face mask are now required when shopping in the building.

59 News wanted to hear what everyday shoppers, like Allen Akers, had to say about the new rules.

“Well I think they are being responsible for the care of everyone as well as their employees,” Akers said.

Pipestem resident Ellen Pack said if you forget your mask in your car or home some stories are handing mask out when you walk in the door.

“I haven’t really got in the habit like I should,” Pack said. “I mean I went in and forgot it but they give me one so I don’t have a problem with it.”

People like Pack and Akers don’t have a problem wearing a mask and think it’s a way we can help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I really don’t have a problem with that. I feel like everybody should help any way we can because there are a lot of people with a lot of health issues and it could help,” Pack said.

“This is something we have never had to deal with before, no medication or protocol to fight it other than the mask and social limiting,” Akers said.



Others, like Chris Young, have their own reasons for disagreeing.

“I don’t like the mask honestly because well I just don’t,” Young said. “I mean of course it’s good for health protection and everything but I think it’s just a reason for everyone to look gangster.”

For a complete list of all the stores require mask visit https://www.wvnstv.com/top-stories/list-major-retailers-requiring-customers-to-wear-face-mask-while-shopping/