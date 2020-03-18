Locals trying to get extended supply of prescriptions amid COVID-19 concerns

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) – As locals grow more concerned they will have to self-quarantine, they are trying to stock up on prescriptions.

Pharmacists at Crab Orchard Pharmacy, like Kathlyn Sallaz, told 59 News, as of right now, their operations are running as normal. However, it is possible to get an extended supply or refill of a prescription.

They recommend calling your insurance company or local pharmacist to see what can be done.

“If it’s a controlled drug there’s not a lot of allowance to get things early there unless you work something out with your doctor,” Sallaz added. “But, we’ll try to work with people in anyway we can.

For people like Samantha Sastamon, whose daughter suffers from seizures, getting ahead on medication is a top priority.

“It’s important because you never know what can happen,” Sastamon stressed. “With my daughter, my daughter’s seizure medication if she goes without it, it can cause her to have a seizure, so I mean you have to be careful but you don’t need to go crazy and panic.

Pharmacists also recommend asking doctors about any alternative medications for a condition, if their specific prescription cannot be extended.