FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Jamboree is a way of life for many of the Scouts attending the 2023 National Jamboree at Summit Bechtel Reserve.

One Jamboree attendee said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, that he has only missed two Jamborees in his lifetime.

Paul Kramer may be found at the Jamboree Museum, where he preserves and teaches the history of Scouting and the Jamboree itself to visitors.

He shared an account of the 1913 presidential inauguration when American women were pushing for voting rights.

“Five thousand women marched, and there were close to half a million along the path,” Kramer recounted. “A group attacked the women-and seriously enough for 100 to be injured- but Scouts were there for the inaugural and rushed in.”

Kramer said it is the Scout’s mission to do good deeds and to help others which most impresses him. He shared another history lesson, one he said he personally witnessed in 1973.

“They had a troop that was completely disabled,” he recalled. “The Scout Master, I think, lost both his legs, and those who couldn’t walk were in wheelchairs being pushed by scouts who couldn’t walk without, say, a cane, or something.”

Kramer said he celebrates more milestones now at the 2023 Jamboree.

“They still have an opportunity to become Eagle Scouts, even though they might have a disability,” he said of Scout policy. “I think that’s one of the most important things, and now, of course, we have women in Scouting- it’s long overdue.”

Kramer said he hopes people will remember that Scouting started as a way of teaching young people to help others and to do the right thing.