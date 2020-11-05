Long-time Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney reflects on election

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For almost 40 years, Kristen Keller served as the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney. Keller ran for reelection in the 2020 General Election, but lost to Benjamin Hatfield.

Keller reflected on the campaign. She said there are no hard feelings.

“I was prepared for either outcome. That’s the benefit of being a trial lawyer, you do the best you can do, but the decision is either up to a jury in the case of a trial, and in an election it’s up to the voters,” Keller explained.

Keller said she knew whatever happened was meant to be.

“I do believe this is God’s way of telling me it’s okay to relax for the first time in several decades,” Keller said.

Raleigh County’s top prosecutor does not plan on taking a break anytime soon. Keller said there is still a lot of work left to be done.

“I haven’t even had time to look forward to that because there’s so much to do between now and December,” Keller said.

It will be a busy couple months for Keller, but she said she is more than thankful for her time serving Raleigh County.

“I’m so grateful for my supporters, not only the supporters from the election, but the supporters in the community,” Keller said.