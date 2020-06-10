Longtime Beckley Councilman loses seat in primary election

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A longtime Beckley Councilman lost his seat in Tuesday’s primary election.



Cody Reedy garnered more votes than current Councilman at Large, Tim Berry. He told 59 News he thought the councilman at large race was a fair, professional campaign.

With 21 years of service on the Beckley city council, Berry stressed that he is happy to see Reedy offer a fresh perspective and ideas that will be helpful to the city council team.

“There are seven councilman and what you’ll find is that everyone brings something new to the table,” Berry said. “They’ll be three new councilman effective July 1, 2020 which will help the city evolve even further.”

Berry said this is not stopping him from wearing several other hats in the city. He has worked in public service for the city of Beckley since he was 18-years-old, and does not plan on stopping now.