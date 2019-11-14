Longtime police chief retires

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — A longtime public servant in Wyoming County retired.

Ray Toler served as Chief of the Mullens Police Department for 14 years. Before that, he worked for the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.

Toler said he did not want to retire, but after he was injured kicking in a door, he decided it was time to hang up his badge. He added he hopes to continue serving the public even after retirement.

“I’m working on something that would be volunteer to serve the people, serve the public, still stay in the public, get out, what I’ve always done,” Toler said.

Toler said his favorite part about being a police officer was meeting people and getting the opportunity to help people.

