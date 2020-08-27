Longtime Raleigh County educator celebrates 85th birthday with surprise parade

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Family and friends gathered to celebrate a milestone birthday of a longtime educator. Eddiena Schoolfield is celebrating her 85th birthday this year. A parade was held in Beckley on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in her honor.

Schoolfield is the oldest member of the Black Educators Are United Totally Yeah (Beauty) Organization. She also worked for Raleigh County Schools for more than 40 years.

Yvonne Seay helped organize the parade. She said even during the pandemic, they still wanted to celebrate such a special person.

“We just decided to let her know that she’s loved, thought about, and we are all happy that she’s turning 85. Definitely does not look the age and just want to celebrate with her,” Seay said.

Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold officially recognized Schoolfield’s contributions to education and to the community with a formal proclamation.