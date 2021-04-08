Looking for a job? Ace Adventure Resort hiring

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– If you are interested in working outdoors or for a rafting company, then you’re in luck! Ace Adventure Resort is hosting their annual hiring event on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

The company will be hiring for multiple positions like bus drivers, retail staff, activity guides, welcome center, food service, lake attendants, reservations, housekeeping, and groundskeeping. The job fair will begin at 9 a.m. and end around 12:30 p.m. With the newest national park in their backyard, they believe this season will be a busy one.

“In Fayette County West Virginia, we have the New River Gorge Bridge, we have 19, the new river gorge nearest national park and tourism is a big industry here. And you also have the opportunity to meet people from a lot of different places working at ACE,” Roise Cacaro, Assistant Special Event Coordinator at ACE Adventure.



The event will be held in the Lost Paddle Bar and Grill. Cacaro said you do not have to sign up for the event. However, she wants to remind people to mask up during the event. For more information, you can visit their website.