Friday brings the sunshine again with high pressure sticking around. After waking up to temperatures in the 20s, they’ll slowly make the climb near 50 degrees by Friday afternoon. Dry weather will persist for the second half of Friday so it will be perfect for anyone who has Friday evening plans.

Friday night will stay dry with high pressure around once again. Light, southeast winds will keep temperatures in the 30s for overnight lows. Beyond a chilly night ahead, we stay dry as we enter the weekend.

Saturday starts the weekend with a mostly clear and chilly morning in the 30s. Despite partly sunny skies for your Saturday afternoon, we stay dry with high pressure around. Temperatures will make it back into the 50s as clouds build into your Saturday night.

Sunday sees showers arrive in the morning and ongoing showers will continue throughout the day. Scattered showers, some steady at times, will create slick travel with the chance for some standing water on the roads. It will be a breezy day as well, wind gusts between 25 to 35 mph look like a good bet so secure any outdoor holiday decorations. Cloudy skies and southeast winds keep temperatures in the 40s.

Monday will be a slick morning commute with lingering showers. Breezy conditions will persist for your Monday so keep track of your outdoor holiday decorations once again. Northwest winds will rush in colder air, causing a transition over to snow showers, with the best chances across the mountains. A cold start to the week with highs in the 30s.

Tuesday sees our winds start to settle and our clouds begin to break apart as high pressure builds in. It will be a cold day with northwest winds keeping us in the 30s and “feels like” conditions colder than that.

Wednesday is another dry day with high pressure nearby. Temperatures will be in the 20s to start the morning commute but will look to rebound into the 40s as we get closer to dinnertime.

Thursday once again brings in the sunshine thanks to high pressure. After a cold start to the week, temperatures rebound to more seasonably average values, back into the middle 40s by Thursday.

In your extended forecast, the lead up to Christmas is trending to be on the dry side. This also coincides with warmer temperatures as we trend to the holiday weekend. Some fine tuning is still needed at this time for Christmas eve, but make sure to download the StormTracker 59 app to keep up to date with the latest weather updates.

