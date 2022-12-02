CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS) — According to information given to 59News sister station BRProud from the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man who was shot and killed on I-77 was a suspect in a Louisiana murder case.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Napoleon Crane, 29, had reportedly been on the run after he allegedly shot and killed a woman on December 1, 2022. The victim in the December 1 shooting was reportedly the mother of Crane’s 6-month-old daughter, who he took across state lines after the shooting.

Crane was shot by West Virginia State Troopers during a traffic stop. Crane’s daughter was in the car during the shooting and was unharmed.

Stick with 59News for more information on the shooting.