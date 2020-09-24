Low income households to receive supplemental payment

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Homes which benefit from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) in West Virginia will receive some help from the state. The Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 they will be sending out supplemental paymens.

The bonus is $125 and will be issued to people who received regular LIEAP in the 2020 program year. The payment will be issued to the company that provided the main heating source for the person’s home. Those who receive regular LIEAP for bulk fuels will be issued a check by mail.

The money is a one-time payment. The payments are expected to by made by the middle of October.