Lowell Rose keeps his seat on Greenbrier County Commission

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Lowell Rose will keep his seat as commissioner in Greenrbrier County. Rose won against democratic candidate Dan Withrow. Rose said for his second term he will continue the projects he started.

“It feels really good to have another six years on the county commission. As I stated, there are several times during the campaign I got a lot of projects started and things that I would want to see through,” Rose stated



After this term, Rose said he will retire from county commission to start traveling with his wife.