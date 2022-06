MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS)–Monday, June 20, 2022, the southbound exit ramp on I-77 to Mabscott will be closed.

The closure begins at 7 p.m. and the exit will reopen Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 7 a.m.

Drivers will be detoured to exit 44 at Harper Road and then onto Robert C. Byrd Drive back to Mabscott.

A 12-foot by 18-foot section of concrete is being replaced so that the ramp can be paved.