Main Street Memories Fest back and better than ever

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Beginning Friday, July 23, 2021, Main Street in Tazewell, Virginia will be filled with people, vendors, fun, and games.



The Main Street Moments Fest is a favorite in the area for more than three decades. The fest runs July 23-24. Amanda Hoops, the Executive Director of Tazewell Today, said this year the fest is bigger and better than ever.

“We’re so excited to be able to bring it back bigger and better for 2021. We anticipate a very large crowd tonight and tomorrow, throughout the day and tomorrow evening as well,” said Hoops.

All the local shops and restaurants along Main Street will be open throughout the weekend. There will be close to 50 vendors ranging from arts and crafts to alcohol. To wrap up Main Street Moments, there is a classic car show the Saturday that will go right through Main Street.