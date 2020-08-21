Main Street Ronceverte receives grant from AARP

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — A local organization won a grant to make its community better.

Main Street Ronceverte won the AARP Community Challenge Grant. The grant will help enhance community outdoor space. Tammy Rhodes, Executive Director of Main Street Ronceverte, said the goal is to create a pocket park. She said they found space on Chesnutt Street in Ronceverte to build it.

“We’re going to create a pocket park. It’s a small park and in the span of social distancing, it’s going to come in quite handy. We have an area ready to develop and we’re excited about that,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes said representatives with the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation helped make this possible.